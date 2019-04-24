Get the Skinny | Eat Fit Cinco de Mayo Celebration by Jr. Chef Challenge Winner Ian Kot!

Posted 6:30 AM, April 24, 2019, by
Get the Skinny

As 2019 Junior Chef Challenge Grand Prize Winner of the New Orleans Home & Garden Show in the Superdome, Brother Martin Senior Ian Kot was one of 3 finalists who competed in the Eat Fit Jr Chef Cooking Challenge this spring.

His winning recipe was for Salmon Jicama Tacos + Chipotle Créma + homemade guacamole + beet chips + Mexican Cauli-Rice.

From Ian: I chose this recipe because of my Hispanic roots from Costa Rica.  This dish is nutritious because I have completely reconstructed the idea of a street taco and made it a low calorie, high protein meal, with a tangy flavor profile.

 

Find Ian’s full recipes on the Eat Fit Smartphone App – and here’s summary, below:

Related Story
Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Lemon Cream Sandwich Cookies

 

Grilled Salmon Tacos with cabbage slaw, Mexican cauliflower rice, and guacamole

Served with Beet Chips and guacamole

Ingredients:

Salmon Tacos:

  • 4 → 4oz fillets
  • 1 tablespoon ancho or New Mexico chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon of lime zest
  • 1 ¼ tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • ¾  tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
  • ⅛ Teaspoon of garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoon of chipotle chili powder
  • Coriander to taste
  • Lemon zest to taste

Cilantro Créma:

  • ½ cup reduced-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon minced scallion greens
  • 1 teaspoon seeded and minced serrano chile
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt

Jicama:

  • Jicama

Instructions:

Related Story
Eat Fit at French Quarter Fest | Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Molly & Philip Lopez of Galatoire’s

Boil water.  Place Jicama in boiling water and let soften for 10-15 minutes.

Combine créma ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.

Preheat grill to medium-high.  Combine chili powder, lime juice, lemon zest, coriander, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl.  Rub the spice mixture liberally over salmon.  Grill the salmon, skin-side down, until it is just cooked through, about 8 minutes.  Cut each fillet lengthwise into 2 pieces and remove the skin.

To serve, place 2 jicama tortillas on each plate.  Evenly divide the fish, coleslaw, guacamole, and Cilantro Créma among the Jicama tortillas.  Then serve with a side of Mexican cauliflower rice.  For an additional side, use the extra guacamole to serve with beet chips.

 

###

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.