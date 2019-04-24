× Get the Skinny | Eat Fit Cinco de Mayo Celebration by Jr. Chef Challenge Winner Ian Kot!

As 2019 Junior Chef Challenge Grand Prize Winner of the New Orleans Home & Garden Show in the Superdome, Brother Martin Senior Ian Kot was one of 3 finalists who competed in the Eat Fit Jr Chef Cooking Challenge this spring.

His winning recipe was for Salmon Jicama Tacos + Chipotle Créma + homemade guacamole + beet chips + Mexican Cauli-Rice.

From Ian: I chose this recipe because of my Hispanic roots from Costa Rica. This dish is nutritious because I have completely reconstructed the idea of a street taco and made it a low calorie, high protein meal, with a tangy flavor profile.

Find Ian’s full recipes on the Eat Fit Smartphone App – and here’s summary, below:

Grilled Salmon Tacos with cabbage slaw, Mexican cauliflower rice, and guacamole

Served with Beet Chips and guacamole

Ingredients:

Salmon Tacos:

4 → 4oz fillets

1 tablespoon ancho or New Mexico chile powder

1 teaspoon of lime zest

1 ¼ tablespoon fresh lime juice

¾ tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

⅛ Teaspoon of garlic powder

2 teaspoon of chipotle chili powder

Coriander to taste

Lemon zest to taste

Cilantro Créma:

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream or Greek yogurt

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon minced scallion greens

1 teaspoon seeded and minced serrano chile

⅛ teaspoon salt

Jicama:

Jicama

Instructions:

Boil water. Place Jicama in boiling water and let soften for 10-15 minutes.

Combine créma ingredients in a small bowl until smooth.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Combine chili powder, lime juice, lemon zest, coriander, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub the spice mixture liberally over salmon. Grill the salmon, skin-side down, until it is just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Cut each fillet lengthwise into 2 pieces and remove the skin.

To serve, place 2 jicama tortillas on each plate. Evenly divide the fish, coleslaw, guacamole, and Cilantro Créma among the Jicama tortillas. Then serve with a side of Mexican cauliflower rice. For an additional side, use the extra guacamole to serve with beet chips.

