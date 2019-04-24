‘A Studio in the Woods’ is throwing a party to celebrate 50 years on the Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS – A Studio in the Woods is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the purchase of the land upon which it sits.

To celebrate the landmark, A Studio in the Woods will be throwing the “Bottomland Jubilee” on May 19, both as a fundraiser for programming and a celebration of land and legacy.

Tickets for the event range in price, starting at $125, and can be purchased here.

In 1969, Joe and Lucianne Carmichael picnicked on the levee in Lower Coast Algiers on one of their weekly drives into the far reaches on New Orleans in search of nature.

That day , they noticed a for sale sign at 13401 Patterson Road, and the seed of A Studio in the Woods was planted.

They purchased the property and established their homestead and studios.

The event will feature Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots with a special appearance by Dr. Michael White.

Guests will also enjoy artistic offerings from former residents and guest artists including Brandon Ballengée, Manon Bellet, Pippen Frisbie-Calder, Jonathan Mayers and Hannah Pepper-Cunningham.

The event will be held next door at the neighbor’s place – The McDermott Lodge at the Freeport McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center – 14001 Patterson Road.

For thirty years they created ceramics, wood and metal sculptures, and furniture in their tranquil forest by the Mississippi River while Lucianne served as the innovative principal of McDonough #15 elementary school in the French Quarter and Joe lobbied the LA Legislature on behalf of public education.

Wanting and hoping to preserve this endangered bottomland hardwood forest, the Carmichaels chose to utilize the land as creative inspiration for artists, students, educators and environmentalists.

They gave artists and students of all ages opportunities to learn about the natural environment and appreciate it as a source of inspiration, while it was being preserved in perpetuity.

In order to ensure this, the Carmichaels donated their homestead, studios and property to Tulane University in December 2004.

Since 2001 over 130 artists and scholars have come to the Woods to work, to think, to create.

Aside from creating compelling pieces of art, literature, music or academic research, the residencies serve as the catalysts for new ideas and public discourse around the issues that matter most to individuals living in the Gulf South.

More information about 50th anniversary programming can be found on our website, www.astudiointhewoods.org.