Would you eat it? Spinach Artichoke Matzo Kugel!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Happy Passover! Test Kitchen Taylor is making a dish that's kosher for Passover and delicious!

Spinach Artichoke Kugel

5 matzos, broken into pieces

1 1/2 cups half and half

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

8 ounces sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 egg

10 ounces thawed frozen chopped spinach, drained and squeezed of excess liquid

10 ounces thawed frozen artichoke hearts

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Soak the matzo in half and half for about an hour, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and the matzos have softened.

In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, sour cream, cheese, and egg.

Fold in the spinach and artichokes, and season with salt, garlic powder, and crushed red pepper.

Add in the softened matzo, discarding any excess liquid, and stir to combine.

Pour into a well-greased, 9x13" oven-safe baking dish, and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden around the edges.

Top with freshly grated parmesan.

