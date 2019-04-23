This Thursday, NOLA Brewing to host ‘Hendrix, Heads & Tails’

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Brewing invites you to the second annual “Hendrix, Heads & Tails” event.

Happening this Thursday, April 25th at the brewery on Tchoupitoulas St.

Leading up to the two best music-filled weekends in New Orleans, NOLA Brewing decided to renew this kick-off party to celebrate with some serious funk!

Hot crawfish from McClure’s Barbecue , and cold NOLA beers will be available for purchase.

The event will feature a funk tribute to Jimi Hendrix with Terence Higgins (Warren Haynes Band), Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk), Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), John Medeski (Medeski Martin & Wood), Ed Williams (The Revivalists), and Jonathan Long.

Gravity A with Cliff Hines will also be performing music by the Talking Heads.

Door for the event open at 6 P.M. and music starts at 7 P.M.

Tickets for the event are $15 advance (plus taxes & fees) or $20 at the door.