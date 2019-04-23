This Sunday, the Chauvin Folk Art Festival in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, LA – Spend the day on the banks of Bayou Petit Caillou celebrating art, music and culture at the Chauvin Folk Art Festival and Blessing of the Fleet Celebration.

Nicholls State University and the Friends of the Chauvin Sculpture Garden invite you to the free and open to the public event.

Happening this Sunday, April 28, from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Nicholls State University Chauvin Sculpture Garden and Art Studio.

At the event, guests can witness the traditional blessing of the fleet, an annual boat parade along Bayou Petit Caillou during which a local priest blesses shrimp boats before the start of shrimp season.

Baton Rouge artist Mary Ann Caffey, whose art will be on display at the sculpture garden through May 3, will be on hand to answer questions and discuss her work.

Guests will also be treated to authentic Cajun and zydeco music from popular local musicians Waylon Thibodeaux and Nonc Nu and Da Wild Matous.

Formerly the home of Kenny Hill, the Nicholls State University Chauvin Sculpture Garden and Art Studio, located at 5337 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin, features more than 100 concrete structures crafted by Hill during the decade he lived on the property.

Festival guests are invited to bring a picnic lunch, meander through the many sculptures on display and visit the art studio. Guided tours through the sculpture garden will be hosted in both English and Cajun French.