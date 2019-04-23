Prostitution operation discovered in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA – Officers with the STPSO uncovered a prostitution operation while investigating a reported home invasion in early April.

On April 17, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cherry Street in Slidell in reference to a reported home invasion and attempted kidnapping.

Upon arriving at the location, deputies found three males in a vehicle outside the residence.

Deputies say the recovered a firearm and a small amount of cocaine inside the vehicle.

The victim told deputies one of the men, 27-year-old Enrique Pacheco-Ayuso, entered the residence and tried to force her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Following the incident, Pacheco-Ayuso was arrested and charged with home invasion, attempted simple kidnapping, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of Schedule I (marijuana), possession of Schedule II CDS (cocaine.)

The two other occupants of the vehicle, 19-year-old Josadac Gomez-Bonilla and 23-year-old Juan Zavala were also arrested.

Gomez-Bonilla is being charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), and possession of Schedule I (Marijuana.)

Zavala is being charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine.)

Police say a follow-up investigation into the incident uncovered a prostitution operation involving the victim, 45-year-old Tammy Faye and Pacheco-Ayuso.

On April 22, Faye and Pacheco-Ayuso were booked and charged with human trafficking and pandering.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security on this ongoing investigation.