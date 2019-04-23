Prostitution operation discovered in Slidell

Posted 2:57 PM, April 23, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

SLIDELL, LA – Officers with the STPSO uncovered a prostitution operation while investigating a reported home invasion in early April.

On April 17, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cherry Street in Slidell in reference to a reported home invasion and attempted kidnapping.

Upon arriving at the location, deputies found three males in a vehicle outside the residence.

Deputies say the recovered a firearm and a small amount of cocaine inside the vehicle.

The victim told deputies one of the men, 27-year-old Enrique Pacheco-Ayuso, entered the residence and tried to force her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Following the incident, Pacheco-Ayuso was arrested and charged with home invasion, attempted simple kidnapping, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of Schedule I (marijuana), possession of Schedule II CDS (cocaine.)

 

The two other occupants of the vehicle, 19-year-old Josadac Gomez-Bonilla and 23-year-old Juan Zavala were also arrested.

Gomez-Bonilla is being charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), and possession of Schedule I (Marijuana.)

Zavala  is being charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS and possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine.)

Police say a follow-up investigation into the incident uncovered a prostitution operation involving the victim, 45-year-old Tammy Faye and Pacheco-Ayuso.

On April 22, Faye and Pacheco-Ayuso were booked and charged with human trafficking and pandering.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security on this ongoing investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.