NOFD investigating fatal 7th Ward fire

New Orleans- A 54-year-old man is dead this morning after a house fire last night in the 7th Ward.

Around 7 o’clock last night, the NOFD responded to reports of a house fire in the 2300 block of Barracks Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters learned that the man was trapped inside of the 1-story structure.

By the time they were able to enter the home, they discovered the man unconscious.

He was taken outside and transported to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity is unknown at this time.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze around 7:45 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation.