Homecoming: LSU introduces alum Scott Woodward as new director of athletics

It was not a difficult decision to come home.

And, so he did. LSU officially introduced alum and Catholic high school graduate Scott Woodward Tuesday as its new director of athletics.

Woodward spent the last four years as the director of athletics at Texas A&M.

He served as LSU's director of external affairs from 2000-2004.

He said LSU athletics must have the best resources possible. Woodward quoted General William Tecumsah Sherman, who fought for the Union in the Civil War, but only after he served as superintendent of the Louisiana State Seminary of Learning and Military Academy.

Woodward said part of his job is to be a good listener.

"One of my favorite quotes is, you are born with two ears and one mouth."