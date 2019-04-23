Friday evening sobriety checkpoint in Orleans Parish

Posted 9:52 AM, April 23, 2019, by
sobriety checkpoint

In an effort to prevent alcoholic-related injuries and fatalities, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this week.

The checkpoint will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 between the hours of 9:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M. (Saturday.)

The location of the checkpoint will not be released ahead of time.

Motorists who encounter this checkpoint will experience minimal delays and should have the proper documentation available if requested – this includes proof of insurance, driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.

Do not drink and drive.

