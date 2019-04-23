Eat seafood & support student-athletes at the Nicholls Seafood Extravaganza

THIBODAUX, LA – We are less than three weeks away from the 19th Annual Seafood Extravaganza presented by Bubba’s II Po-Boys, and hosted by Nicholls State University Athletics.

The party is happening Thursday, May 9 at 6 P.M. in the recently renovated Cotillion Ballroom at the Donald G. Bollinger Memorial Student Union.

Guests are urged to come hungry, as they will be dining on all-you-can-eat, delicious seafood, including lobster, crawfish, shrimp and more.

Ticket options range from a single ticket for $100 and 10 tickets for $900.

In between platters, there will be a live and silent auction featuring unique items including Nicholls sports memorabilia.

Proceeds go toward scholarships for student-athletes.

Food is provided by Bubba’s II Po-Boys.

Owner Neal Swanner recently received the Alumni Federation Harvey Peltier Award given annually to an outstanding supporter of the university.

Swanner has been a prominent supporter of Nicholls Athletics.

The two sponsorship opportunities that are available include the $1,500 Crawfish Sponsorship and the $2,000 King Crab Sponsorship.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact general manager of sales Jake Dunnam at 221-4259. To purchase a table, contact assistant athletic director for revenue generation Katie Callahan at 448-4010.