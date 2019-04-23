Dig-The Dog Person’s Dating App: They’re a match and their first date was caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Statistics show that nearly 50 million Americans have tried online dating at some point in their lives.

We've all heard of the traditional sites like Match.com or the famous apps like Tinder or Bumble, but now there is a new dating app that is sure to make singles fall in "puppy love" with their match.

It's called Dig-The Dog Person's Dating App, and it was created by two sisters from New Orleans.

"My sister and I started the app about last year. It started because my sister was dating a guy who tried to be a dog person for her. It's such an important compatibility issue when you're looking for someone for the rest of your life to fit your dog-forward lifestyle," says CEO and Co-founder of Dig, Leigh Isaacson.

The app has over 50,000 downloads from across the country, and that number is expected to rise.

It's even been featured in famous magazines like Cosmopolitan and Forbes.

We decided to have a little experiment and follow two people out on a first date who matched on the app.

Kelly Robinson and Jay Weisman met face to face at the Wisner Dog Park, and Kelly brought her dog named Krewe.

Jay, dog toy in hand, approached Kelly with a hug and then presented Krewe with his present.

They two conversed as Jay petted the dog and made small talk with Kelly.

I asked the two how they think the first date went, and here is what they had to say.

"I think overall it went well. We'll probably talk," says Kelly with a giggle.

"Yea, I think it's been a great first date and I think the app gives you the opportunity to keep going and keep talking to each other and keep seeing pictures of Krewe," says Jay.

From a reporter's point of view, I think Krewe really "digs" the two as a match, but who could speak for a dog?

The Dig app is free to download and features a list of dog-friendly locations near you and pictures of dogs that are up for adoption in the area.

For more information, click here.