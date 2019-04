Saints head coach Sean Payton said the team will stay on the west coast for a week, after its September game against the Rams, and before the club plays in Seattle.

Payton said the team will likely train that week in the state of Washington, and one of the reasons is to avoid the state tax in California. Here’s Payton late this afternoon at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Saints play the Rams in Los Angeles Sunday September 15th. The Saints play at Seattle 7 days later.