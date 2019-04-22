Vintage Rock Club hosts ‘Dazed and Confused’ themed benefit

NEW ORLEANS – Vintage Rock Club, New Orleans’ first throwback bar and video music experience venue, announced the launch of its new quarterly special event series with popular themes from the times of Rock n Roll.

Each event will feature drinks and dancing, with the first event happening on Saturday, May 18.

This event will last from 10 P.M. to 2 A.M. and will boast the theme “School’s Out for Summer,” paying homage to the mid-seventies fan-favorite movie, Dazed and Confused.

Flashback to the year you graduated high school and the days of counting down to summer.

When roaming the halls with your squad, hazing freshmen and skipping class to go on joy rides, was just what you did.

You can hear Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused, saying “alright, alright, alright.” We’re taking you back to that feeling with this 70’s inspired costume party.

Relive that feeling and come dressed as your best high-school 70s self and rock out to the hits from that era.

Advance tickets to Vintage Rock Club’s “School’s Out for Summer” can be purchased for $15.

Tickets will be $20 at doors.

All proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will benefit local non-profit Team Gleason.

Team Gleason is a charitable 501c3 non-profit corporation with the mission to help provide individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries with leading edge technology, equipment and services; to create a global conversation about ALS to ultimately find continued solutions and an end to the disease; and to raise public awareness toward ALS by providing and documenting extraordinary life adventures for individuals with muscular diseases or injuries.

The remaining three events (TBA) will support additional charitable organizations in New Orleans.