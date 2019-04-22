× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Colleen

Colleen is a super sweet and spunky beagle. She is about 2 years old and weighs 20 pounds. She likes other dogs and most importantly, she likes people. Colleen came from St. John Parish where she was found with over 100 other dogs. She learned quickly how nice people are and has come to love everyone.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

