NOPD joining the statewide crackdown on unrestrained drivers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD announced on Monday that they would be joining the statewide crackdown on unrestrained drivers.

The “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign will run from April 21-28, 2019.

The campaign will be in operation in New Orleans through partnership with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC).

During this campaign, NOPD officers will be on extra patrols throughout the city to watch for those driving or riding in pickup trucks who may not be wearing their seat belts.

According to the LHSC, pick-up truck drivers and their passengers have the lowest seat belt usage rate in the state.

Pick-up trucks comprise 25% of the vehicles on the road in Louisiana, and are two times more likely to rollover than cars in fatal crashes.

The LHSC also states that only 82% of pickup truck drivers and 86% of their passengers are wearing seat belts.

This is low compared to 89% of people who drive cars and 88% of their passengers.

“Unfortunately, we sometimes see the deadly results that come from drivers and passengers refusing to wear their seat belts,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “Whether in a truck, car, SUV or other type of automobile, wearing a seat belt is one of the most important steps that could save your life in the event of a vehicle crash.”

This campaign is funded by grant money from the LHSC.