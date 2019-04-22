‘NCIS: New Orleans’ just RENEWED for Season 6!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's a primetime TV hit.

And it's coming back for Season 6.

The show is NCIS: New Orleans.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood got to visit the New Orleans set on one of the show's first seasons.

News of the show's new season comes from the NCIS New Orleans Facebook page.

It's of course a headline.

It says, "It's official. We're returning for Season 6!

Also returning next season, NCIS: Los Angeles. It's coming back for its eleventh season on television.

Around New Orleans, fans are used to seeing the show shooting on location in different areas.

It's become part of the fabric of the Big Easy.