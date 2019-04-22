Fish, Shrimp and STEVIE! Final Fish ‘FryDay’ at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORCO, La - It's the final Friday for "fish fry day"

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a special place.

It's Sacred Heart of Jesus in Norco, Louisiana.

You can really feast here.

Fish.

That's catfish.

Shrimp.

Or you can do a combo of fish and shrimp.

Comes with coleslaw and a big slice of homemade cake from some great baker in the church.

And best of all, you get to give your ticket to the man of the hour.

The man is Stevie.

Everybody knows Stevie at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and around Norco, Louisiana.