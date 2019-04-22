Bionic actress from Slidell celebrates diversity in the film industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A Northshore actress is doing amazing things to open the film industry for actors with disabilities.

Her name is Angel Giuffria, and she's known for her impeccable skills on the sets of movies and TV shows.

Did I mention she's a bionic actress?

"Because of my limb difference, I think I'd always felt like a bit of a performer. I would go into a situation and people would always have questions or want to know about things and I actually kind of liked that," says Angel.

Angel was born without part of her left arm, making her a congenital amputee.

Her family immediately decided to explore prosthetic options.

"I became the youngest in the world to wear a myoelectric prosthesis. I was 4 months and 10 days old when I got fit with my first prosthetic device, like a tiny little robot hand. I could move it and control it," says Angel.

Growing up in Slidell, she started stage acting at the age of ten. Then in graduate school, she began landing parts in blockbuster movies like "The Green Lantern," "The Hunger Games," and "The Accountant."

Angel's currently involved with the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge where she helped organize a New Orleans team to compete.

"The point of the competition is to have at least one person who is an actor, director, writer, producer on the film that has a disability," says Angel.

The challenge gives each team 55 hours to write, film, edit, score, and submit a film that is 3 to 5 minutes long.

"It's the idea that we are real people, we are talented, and it's giving you the chance to kind of show what you got," says Angel.

She says the most important challenge is to break the stigma that often comes with being disabled, especially in the entertainment industry.

"If there are other people out there with disabilities who are interested in getting into the film industry, you can. Keep fighting for it. There are agents here, there are networks here, there are casting directors here, and they want to see you. So push for it, push for your goals, and go for it because you can definitely make it," encourages Angel.