Anonymous tip leads to large drug bust at Slidell home

SLIDELL, LA – An anonymous tip led officers to a massive drug bust in a residential neighborhood.

Members of the STPSO Narcotics Task Force made one arrest, and a suspect suspect is being sought.

While executing the search warrant at the residence, detectives located a male hiding inside the home.

The male initially provided a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 27-year-old Antonio Valdez of Houston.

Inside the home on DeSoto Street, detectives found approximately six ounces of cocaine, 16 grams of THC wax, 30 dosage units of alprazolam, approximately eight grams of marijuana, assorted narcotics paraphernalia, $791 believed to be the proceeds of narcotics transactions, and a clandestine hydroponic marijuana grow which yielded 18 marijuana plants.

Also recovered inside the residence, a suppressed AR-15 rifle with multiple loaded high capacity magazines, an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 pistol, a .380 caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun, a taser and ballistic body armor.

Detectives say they located an additional approximately three grams of cocaine inside a vehicle, which was parked at the residence.

Valdez was placed under arrest and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS cocaine– (Felony)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS THC wax– (Felony)

Manufacture of Schedule I CDS Marijuana plants– (Felony)

Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)– (Felony)

Possession of Schedule I CDS Marijuana– (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies–(Felony)

Illegal Carry of Weapons; Crime or CDS– (Felony)

Obstruction of Justice– (Felony)

Resisting an Officer– (Misdemeanor)

Transactions involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses– (Felony)

-Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor– (Felony)

The STPSO Narcotics Task also has warrants for the arrest of 25-year-old Trequan Rollins on the following charges in connection with this case: