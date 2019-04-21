Kenya’s Jarius Birech wins the Crescent City Classic for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- And they are off! To start off the Easter weekend, more than 37,000 people participated in the 41st run of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic 10k The classic is both physically challenging and a great new Orleans tradition! The run started at the Superdome and went through downtown. The Crescent City Fitness Foundation announced a goal of raising $1 million for local nonprofits at this year's momentous 10k foot race which they achieved! You can even see some of the charity runners in wheelchairs participating for a good cause. This years winner was Jarius Birech from Kenya.

Follow and ‘like’ Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more stories!