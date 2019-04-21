50,000 Easter eggs fall from the sky at a New Orleans church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- This is probably something you don't see everyday. This Saturday, the City Church of New Orleans hosted its 7th annual Helicopter Egg Drop featuring 50,000 candy-filled eggs falling from the sky! Hundreds of children rushed to grab the eggs as quickly as they could! There were even special golden eggs which were exchanged for special prizes. The church says this year, they introduced a fun zone which featured bouncy houses and other inflatables to enjoy as well. Organizers say this was a big event for them to embrace the community and the children who witnessed the helicopter drop loved every second.



"This was awesome!" "I never seen anything like this before!" "I wish I was up in that helicopter!" These were some of the children's responses. Organizers also say it was a joy for them to see and feel the children's excitement at this special time of year.

