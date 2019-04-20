Final preparations for Zurich Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Avondale, La. -- The finishing touches are being put on the course and grounds at TPC Louisiana ahead of this week's Zurich Classic. It's the 15th year this PGA Tour event is being held at the Avondale course.

"Obviously it's a great golf course but on top of that, it drains exceptionally well," said Fore!Kids Foundation CEO and Zurich Classic Producer Steve Worthy. "Given that we have had weather here and there, that's a big factor. It was really designed for the golf tournament so there's room for all the facilities, the compound space, the staging space for the different vendors who have work to do here. For TV, for everyone else is about as good as it gets on the PGA Tour."

The two-man team format has been very well received by fans and the players these past two years, and they're expecting year three as the only team event on the PGA Tour to be just as successful.

"We love being unique," Worthy said. "It's the one opportunity for guys to pair-up with somebody. In some cases, we've got this year international President's Cup teams that are really testing and prepping for the President's Cup later-on this year. In other cases it's just who pick a good friend and want to come to New Orleans and have a good time."

The field was finalized Friday evening and the quality of players competing speaks to the appeal of the Zurich Classic.

"Jason Day and Adam Scott, both former world number ones, both played very well at The Masters last week," Worthy said. "Adam's never played in New Orleans so we're excited to have him here. Brooks Koepka is playing with his brother Chase. They played together two years ago. Brooks finished second at Augusta and is number three in the world. We're excited to have him back. There's Patrick Reed who's a past Masters Champion, Patrick Cantlay. Patrick contended at Augusta. Everyone from Ian Poulter to Ernie Els to Davis Love to Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson. There's a long list and we're excited to get them all back to town."

This year's field has 13 of the top 30 golfers in the world and 5 in the top 15.