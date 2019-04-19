The Crescent City Classic heads overseas to a military base thanks to this New Orleans native

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- We are just a couple of days away from the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic.

This race may be iconic to New Orleans, but it's also being run in other countries.

Bibs, t-shirts, and medals were recently packed up and shipped to an undisclosed military base in the Middle East.

New Orleans native and Senior Master Sergeant in the Louisiana Air National Guard, Sienna Schehr, received these packages after working towards a special project for her base.

She said she's been running the Crescent City Classic since she was a teenager, and now she's bringing the race overseas.

"Since I knew I was coming here, I knew I was missing the classic, I was like, 'I know we are going to be here so let's just get this together now," says Sienna.

After being deployed last year, Sienna knew she wanted to keep her favorite New Orleans traditions alive.

Her first plan of action was to host a Mardi Gras parade.

"Everybody decorated their vehicles and floats. We brought our culture to this base and exposed it to many other nations that had no idea what Mardi Gras really was," says Sienna.

This isn't the first time Sienna kept an eye out for the military.

In 2012, a group of airmen wanted to run the classic but couldn't afford the racing fees.

Sienna approached the founders of the CCC and created a military and first responders discount.

Now that she is serving our country in a foreign territory, she is doing the leg work on bringing Nola's biggest race to her current post.

"The response is just an overwhelming response. We have so many different countries here serving together through NATO, and I think the Romanians are actually excited because they think they are going to beat some of the Kenyons," Sienna said with a laugh.

"It's a 10K in the middle of the desert. It's very hot it's very dusty, so I didn't think that I was going to have the turn out or the interest that I've had. So, I'm looking forward to it," says Sienna.

In true Crescent City Classic form, there will be a post race festival.

This means jambalaya, red beans and rice, and beignets will be waiting for those who cross the finish line.

The race takes place this Saturday, the same day as our Crescent City Classic, but only hours earlier due to the time difference.