Drone tour of every hole at the Zurich Classic!

AVONDALE, LA — This drone footage shows you just how beautiful and challenging the holes are at the Zurich Classic. Take flight and check out all the obstacles facing the pros, hole by hole!
Hole 1, 399 yards par 4
Hole 2, 548 yards par 5
Hole 3, 221 yards par 3
Hole 4, 482 yards par 4
Hole 5, 438 yards par 4
Hole 6, 476 yards par 4
Hole 7, 561 yards par 5
Hole 8, 372 yards par 4
Hole 9, 207 yards par 3
Hole 10, 390 yards par 4
Hole 11, 575 yards par 5
Hole 12, 492 yards par 4
Hole 13, 403 yards par 4
Hole 14, 216 yards par 3
Hole 15, 490 yards par 4
Hole 16, 355 yards par 4
Hole 17, 215 yards par 3
Hole 18, 585 yards par 5
There are concession stands and restrooms scattered around the course. To see a map of this years' TPC Louisiana Zurich Classic, click here.