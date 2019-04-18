Schools closing due to severe weather risk

Tornado watch in effect

Posted 11:22 AM, April 18, 2019

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 PM

A tornado watch is in effect for the western side of the area now until 7 PM Thursday. Storms will continue to increase in coverage from the west as they move in.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for storms with isolated tornadoes and strong damaging winds. Most likely we will see a strong line of storms this afternoon with a few isolated tornado warnings embedded within that line.

Stay aware of weather conditions through the day. If a warning is issued for your area take shelter immediately.

Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

