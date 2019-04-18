Tickets now on sale for ‘Crawfish for the Kids’

NEW ORLEANS – Link Stryjewski Foundation is hosting a dinner to benefit the youth of New Orleans.

Chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski are excited to announce that the next dinner in the Link Stryjewski Foundation dinner series is “All Things Crawfish.”

The four-course meal will feature Billy Link’s select crawfish, from Crowley, Louisiana.

This special dinner comes with hors d’oeuvres and wine pairings, and will take place on Wednesday, May 1st at 7 P.M. at Calcasieu (930 Tchoupitoulas Street.)

The purpose of the benefit is to raise money for the Link Stryjewski Foundation, whose mission is to nourish, educate, and empower New Orleans youth.

“It means a lot to me to have my family get behind our efforts to support New Orleans youth,” states Chef Link, Co-Founder of the Link Stryjewski Foundation. “The generosity of our community makes our foundation possible. I am always so humbled by people’s eagerness to help and be a part of making New Orleans a better place for future generations.”

The evening will begin with passed crawfish boulettes and cocktails.

The first course is a crawfish, ham and okra stew with Louisiana rice, paired with Jean-Luc Colombo ‘les Abeilles’ Cotes-du-Rhone Blanc wine.

Next, a chilled curried crawfish salad with mint and basil, paired with Commanderie de la Bargemonne Cotes de Provence Rosé wine.

The main course will be roasted chicken with morels, spring peas, and crawfish spoonbread, and a glass of Cristom ‘Mount Jefferson’ Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.

The menu will be finished with a refreshing lemon pie and an after dinner drink.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $200/person, including gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling (504) 588-2123.

This dinner is the only time Billy Link’s crawfish are available to the public in New Orleans this season.

“I’m looking forward to being there for the dinner to see what all Donald and Stephen do with our crawfish,” states Billy Link. “We’re happy to share the product of our family farm to support the Link Stryjewski Foundation’s efforts to positively impact the lives of young people in New Orleans. Together, we can make great things happen.”

For more information about the Link Stryjewski Foundation, visit http://www.linkstryjewski.org.