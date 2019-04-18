Podcast: 50 Years of Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS – We’re talking to George Wein, Quint Davis, and Irma Thomas about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which celebrates 50 years in 2019.

From the earliest days of the fest, when George Wein ran into trouble getting the festival he wanted to create off the ground, to the story of a young Quint Davis talking his way into his dream job, we cover a lot of the first half-century of Jazz Fest.

Irma Thomas, the Soul Queen of New Orleans, weighs in on how much Jazz Fest has meant to working New Orleans musicians over the years, and she sings a bit for us too!

WGNO News With a Twist will take you behind the scenes to look at the impact of this amazing and iconic festival and so much more.

Join us to learn about 50 years of Jazz Fest!

