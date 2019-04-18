Paranormal Cirque – the most thrilling Circus in town!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA, La. - It's the most thrilling show in town - and it's in a parking lot? That's right! Paranormal cirque set up their tent in the Oakwood Mall parking lot this weekend and you're not going to want miss this show.

Paranormal Cirque is a horror-themed circus show, featuring aerialists, acrobats, illusionists, magicians, and self-proclaimed freaks! It's a fusion of circus and fear, but the company's goal isn't to terrify you - it's to wow you! Scare Actor Olivia Mattice says, "It's funny, it's thrilling, it's even sexy! We're interactive, we love to mess with people, we even bring them on stage to perform for us."

Make sure to arrive at the tend 45 minutes before showtime, for some preshow scares! You can also can get your face painted, buy some cool merch, and try some of their treats that are scary delicious!

This Italian based circus came to America almost a year ago, and they are currently touring Louisiana. They're stopping in Gretna, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, and Shreveport. For tickets, click here. And don't forget to use code "5off" for $5 any ticket!

Keep in mind that this show is rated R. Ages 13-17 are welcome at parents discretion, the show has adult language and material.