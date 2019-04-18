Oxford House opens first women and children’s home in Jefferson Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The first all women and children's Oxford House in Jefferson Parish is open. Oxford House Elysian can house up to six women and children.

Oxford House is a system of transitional living homes for people looking to recover from drug addiction and alcoholism. There are more than 2,500 homes all over the country with 130 in Louisiana, and counting.

Bethany Brewer lived in Oxford House for 2 years after suffering from drug addiction for 10 years. She says, "Women like me need a place to go when they get out of rehab, they need to be held accountable. I love Oxford, I love what's it's given to me. I love what it can do for many people if they take advantage of it."

Oxford House Outreach Services Representative and a person in long term recovery, Jeremy Weatherspoon says women are underserved in the area. "Typically, men are at a higher rate going to treatment, seeking treatment, women have other resources typically," says Weatherspoon.

He adds, women recovering need to take care of themselves first and foremost. "You must first get yourself together, so we want to make sure that people in this area feel supported," says Weatherspoon.

Brewer says Oxford House gives people structure and holds them accountable so they can learn to be an adult again. She says, "That's what inspires me, they encourage you to be part of something so much more---Great family and great people and it gave me a sense of belonging."

According to Weatherspoon, 87% of individuals who stay in Oxford House for 18 months or more have a success story and experience long-term recovery.

