× New Orleans under a tornado watch until 9 PM

A new tornado watch has been issued until 9 PM for the New Orleans metro area as well as the remainder of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi not covered by the initial watch from earlier today.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to move across the area this afternoon. Expect a line of storms by mid to late afternoon moving across the area. Right now the main threat with this line looks to be damaging wind gusts. However embedded tornadoes within the line will be possible. Any stronger cells that develop ahead of the line could also produce a tornado.

Very heavy rain will accompany the line as well. Avoid driving in these conditions.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online through the day for the latest on the sever weather.