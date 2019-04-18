Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is getting its own beer

NEW ORLEANS – Boogaloo Blonde will be released this Friday at the Urban South Brewery taproom.

One dollar from each pint purchased throughout Easter weekend will benefit The Friends of Bayou St. John.

Urban South’s Kyle Huling says, “You’ll find tons of citrus, apricot and a crisp clean finish making this a perfect partner while you’re floating on the bayou!” Boogaloo Blonde has an ABV of 5.3% and an IBU (bitterness level) of 20.

And starting April 22, the Boogaloo-centric brew will be available at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout the city.

Mid-City Yacht Club, Pal’s and The Drifter Hotel are just a few of the Mid-City bars and restaurants that will serve Boogaloo Blonde.

And of course, you can get the fabulous brew at the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo, happening May 17 – May 19.

The annual free festival takes place each on the banks of Bayou St. John.

The festival’s 2019 musical line-up includes beloved Delta blues guitarist Tab Benoit, Cowboy Mouth, Raw Oyster Cult and high-energy bayou pop princess Amanda Shaw, among others.

The annual, three-day neighborhood festival features music on four stages and raises funds to support a clean and healthy Bayou St. John.

The Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo is produced by The Friends of Bayou St. John is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes stewardship, cultural appreciation, responsible recreation and initiatives that support a clean, healthy Bayou St. John that is accessible to all.

In the past, proceeds from the annual family-friendly festival have launched anti-litter initiatives and restored trees along Bayou St. John lost to hurricanes.