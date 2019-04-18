× LSU hires Scott Woodward as new Athletic Director

Baton Rouge, La. — Less than 24 hours after LSU announced Joe Alleva was stepping-down as their Director of Athletics, the university announced his replacement will be Scott Woodward. The Baton Rouge native is returning to his alma mater after holding the same position at Texas A&M since 2016. Woodward also worked at LSU previously, as the Director of External Affairs from 2000-2004. He will be the school’s 10th athletic director.

In a press release from the university, LSU President F. King Alexander and Woodward commented about the hire.

“We are happy to welcome a fellow Tiger back home,” Alexander said. “Scott brings a strong track record of winning championships, graduating student-athletes and building an infrastructure for future achievement. His leadership will take us into a new era for Tiger Athletics.”

“Returning home to the LSU family to lead the department of athletics is incredibly humbling and exciting,” Woodward said. “The state university has been a part of my life for more than five decades, and I know – and I embrace – the high expectations of Tiger Nation. We will win championships and we will do it the right way, representing LSU with pride and dignity every step of the way. I want to thank President Alexander for the opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot wait to get started. Geaux Tigers!”

Woodward’s time at Texas A&M as their athletic director was highlighted by 9 SEC titles, the hiring of Jimbo Fisher to lead their football team, the recent hiring of Buzz Williams as their new Men’s Basketball Coach, and numerous renovations to their athletic facilities on campus.

LSU will formally introduce Woodward as their new AD on Tuesday with the time and location still to be determined. It will be open to the media and to the community.