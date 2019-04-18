Laine Hardy’s hometown showing their support for the rising ‘American Idol’ star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Party with a Hardy! The bayou boy Laine Hardy is now in the Top 10 on the hit ABC show, "American Idol." He's from Livingston Parish in Louisiana, so News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to his old town to talk to folks about the rising star!

Mayor Toni Guitrau from the Village of Settlement know Laine's family and says the community is very happy for Laine.

We also went to Laine's old high school and spoke with his former shop teacher, Mr. Glenn Ellis about Laine. He says Laine was always practicing and playing his guitar in class.

You can vote for 18-year old Laine Hardy on Sunday when American Idol is on ABC-TV. The results will be Monday night. Week after week you must vote to keep him on the singing competition show.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been praising Laine for his growth as a musician.

For more information about "American Idol," click HERE.