Schools closing due to severe weather risk

‘Cards for Kenzy’ to support Iowa teen with inoperable cancer

Posted 9:41 AM, April 18, 2019, by

ALTOONA, Iowa — After years of battling cancer, an Iowa teen fight has changed completely.

Mackenzy Larson was diagnosed with bone cancer as a child and has since fought it five different times. Kenzy has undergone multiple surgeries during treatment and had to have her left leg amputated.

At the age of 17, Kenzy has been told that the cancer is now inoperable.

Her friends and family are asking people to show her some support by sending a note or card.

Those can be sent to:

Kenzy Larson c/o Angels for Sam

P.O. Box 185

Carlisle, IA 50047

Kenzy has planned to have a celebration of life she can attend with her family and friends, but a date has not been set.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.