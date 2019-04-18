Area parishes prepare for possible arrival of severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board says it is prepared for the possibility of severe weather arriving Thursday afternoon. The board says 116 of its 120 pumps are available to handle any rain that arrives. Workers say that while there was a power issue during a rain event on April 4th, that problem was remedied that same day. Also, the S&WB has five power turbines and backup generators at the ready to power the pumps and move the water.

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni is urging people to clear debris from their streets and storm drains. Also the parish is warning people not to drive on flooded streets, and if they do, they could be cited by sheriff's deputies if their cars are pushing water into buildings.

Saint Tammany and Saint Bernard parishes are also concerned about the possibility of high winds or even tornadoes. Saint Tammany Parish Schools specifically closed schools for the day based on the severe weather threat and possibility of tornadoes.

