Wild Bill laughs at this guy from ‘Time 100 Most Influential People of 2019’?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - He's a funny guy.

Not WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

Well, sometimes, but he's the guy writing this story.

The really funny guy is Hasan Minhaj.

He's a comedian, writer, producer, TV host.

And, he's now a member of a really exclusive club.

Hasan Minhaj is one of "TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2019".

Wild Bill Wood bumped into Hasan Minhaj when Hasan was in New Orleans for the NBA Celebrity All Star Game.

Wild Bill and Hasan have a party on the NBA's red carpet.

No wonder Hasan Minhaj is influencing Wild Bill and the rest of the world as well.