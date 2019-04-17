Welcome back New Orleans African American Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- It's a new day at the New Orleans African American Museum.

If you've spent anytime in Treme in the past few years, then you know that one of the cultural centers had been shuttered.

But thankfully that has changed!

After a 6-year closure, the African American Museum in Treme is back to tell the story of the contributions of blacks to our city, state and our culture.

Museum director Gia Hamilton says this is a fresh start for a once troubled institution.

The museum also has a new location, at 1417 Governor Nicholls Street.

That is directly across the street from the old location,

The museum is in need of significant repairs, and currently has a Brick 300 campaign to raise funds, and allows citizens to be a part of the museum's recovery.