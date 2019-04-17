The DEA announces new strategy to fight against opioid and heroin abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The DEA announced a plan called "360 Strategy" to take a stand against prescription opioid abuse, heroin, use and violent crime in the Greater New Orleans Area.

The meeting took place yesterday, April 16th, 2018 at City Hall (1300 Perdido St. New Orleans, LA) at 10 AM.

Some of the speakers included Shaun Ferguson, The NOPD Superintendent, Brad. L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge (DEA), and LaToya Cantrell, The City of New Orleans Mayor.

The goals of the strategy are to the point: stop the lethal cycle of heroin and opioid abuse by tackling drug trafficking and gang violence.

Brad L. Byerley stood, surrounded by law enforcement of all angles, and confidently stated "We're gonna do what it is we do best-- we're gonna disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organization."

The mayor led the conference with poise and grace, "Today is a great day" she told the room. Later, these words followed "Now, as Mayor, standing up to this crisis that is in the midst of not only individuals but when an individual is impacted the entire family is impacted and the entire community comes right along with them."

The strategy comes in the form of three steps: Provide DEA leadership with coordinated DEA enforcement. Have a long- lasting impact by engaging with pharmacies to increase awareness. Lastly, change the attitudes through community outreach and partnership.

The City of New Orleans is the 16th city to join the 360 Strategy. For more information, visit http://www.dea.gov