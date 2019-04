Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- If you're a 'Game of Thrones' fan then you know this is the final season for the hit HBO TV show.

The Hilton New Orleans Riverside is getting into the spirit with specialty spirits with their 'Game of Thrones' cocktails.

The different 'Games of Thrones' themed cocktails are: White Walkers Travel South, Fire and Blood, Sister of the King Slayer, and Highgarden 75.

They will be sold at their bar The Public Belt throughout this season of 'Game of Thrones.'