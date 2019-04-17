Shoot the hoops at Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCHATOULA, La - It's the world's biggest strawberry party.

That's where you can shoot the hoops and win some prizes.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE riding the rides and playing the games at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

It was quite a delicious time for Wild Bill and all the friends he bumped into.

This was year the 48th year for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival where everybody, as you can see, had a "berry" good time.

The festival is free.

With great food.

With great music.

And of course with an endless supply of great strawberries.

Wild Bill and WGNO News with a Twist were LIVE at 5pm and 6pm on Friday.