× Severe weather threat Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ‘Enhanced Risk’ of severe weather over southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi for Thursday. The next storm system will bring with it a threat of isolated tornadoes and damaging winds.

A large trough will be moving east out of the southwest part of the country. This trough will dig further south that most into the lower Mississippi River Valley. As it does so dynamics in the atmosphere will become conducive for strong storms on the eastern side of it. By early afternoon isolated storms could be developing. These storms would bring a risk of isolated tornadoes, especially along and north of I-12.

The activity will most likely develop into a squall line by later in the afternoon and evening. This would bring with it a damaging wind threat with the potential for an isolated tornado embedded within the line.

Storms will also produce locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

While not a guarantee, there is a higher than normal chance of dangerous weather with this system. Stay aware of weather conditions through the day Thursday and be aware of any warnings in your area through the day. Have a way to receive warnings and take shelter if they are issued for your area.

