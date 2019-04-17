× Saints 2019 schedule released

New Orleans — NFL schedules were all released Wednesday, with some key dates to keep an eye on for the New Orleans Saints.

They open the 2019 season on the road on Monday Night Football, hosting the Texans, then just 6 days later, their week two match-up is the highly anticipated rematch of the NFC Championship game. The Saints will travel to take-on the L.A. Rams in a 3:25 p.m. (CT) kick-off on Sunday, September 15. Another West Coast road game is after that against the Seahawks, before they return to the Superdome for two home games– the Cowboys in the Sunday night game September 29, followed by their NFC South opener against Tampa Bay.

Looking ahead from there, the Saints have their bye week November 3rd in week 9 and then get into the thick of divisional play. The other game of note is their week 13 match-up with the Falcons in Atlanta Thanksgiving night. The Saints end the season with back-to-back road games, traveling to take-on the Tennessee Titans (December 22) and then the Carolina Panthers (December 29) to wrap-up the regular season.

They have two MNF games and two TNF games this coming season and don’t have a homestand or road trip longer than two games. Their only quick turnarounds are week 1 to week 2 and once more from week 15 to week 16.

See below for the entire schedule, including preseason games: