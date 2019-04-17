Pelicans introduce David Griffin as VP of Basketball Operations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans introduced their newest member of their front office on Wednesday, welcoming David Griffin as their Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. Griffin comes to New Orleans with 7 years of NBA general manager experience and more than 20 years of front office experience. His last stint was being GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-2017 and VP of Basketball Operations there from 2010-2014. Before that, he spent 17 seasons with the Phoenix Suns organization.

In his remarks, Griffin spoke about his history working with Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry and his plans to move forward with Gentry and the coaching staff that is currently in place. The other big questions for Griffin include what he plans to do with the team in regards to players-- free agency, the draft and trades-- and Anthony Davis in particular. Here's what he had to say about that:

"I'm extremely optimistic relative to the opportunity that lies ahead of us in the form of Anthony Davis," Griffin said. "We have a very long and successful history together with Klutch Sports. Rich Paul and I have spoken about Anthony. We are both excited about what we could potentially build here. I have plans to sit down with them both. Rich Paul and I were part of succeeding in the manner that they can understand and they will understand when I say this: You are either all the way in or you are all the way out. There is no in between. When the measure of success in your franchise is going to be championships and generational excellence, this is not something we negotiate about. This is not something we make allowances for. This is something that you live every day of your life and I have every reason to believe Anthony will want to do that."

He said he plans on hiring staff around him that will build a strong foundation of leadership within the organization and if that means hiring a general manager, so be it. But he said he wasn't looking to specifically fill the role of a GM. He would find qualified people and delegate duties accordingly.