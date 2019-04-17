× Ohio trooper rescues human trafficking victim during highway traffic stop

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrolman Mitch Ross made a traffic stop Tuesday that may have saved a life.

According to OSHP, Trooper Ross stopped a driver for a failure to move over violation on I-80 west in Lucas County.

He noticed a young female in the vehicle riding with an adult male.

According to a press release, the 35-year-old driver had “forced her to perform acts” on him. An investigation determined the female passenger was 15.

Troopers said the victim had been reported missing in New Jersey and was being taken to Chicago.

She is now receiving medical care, though she has not been identified.

The driver faces charges for abduction and is being held in Lucas County Jail.