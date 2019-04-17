× Notre Dame Cathedral fire inspires donations to St. Landry churches

St. Landry Parish- Hundreds of millions of dollars continue to pour in to help the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris with its rebuilding process.

The cause is also drawing attention to more churches in need.

Since reports of the blaze broke out on Monday, fundraising efforts have increased for the three St. Landry parish churches that were burned down last month.

As of this morning, a GoFundMe campaign started by the Seventh District Baptist Association has raised $950,000 of its $1.8 million goal.

The group’s goal is to ultimately rebuild the churches.

If would like to help with their recovery, you can access the page by clicking here.

If you would like to mail in your donations, you can do so using the address below:

Seventh District Baptist Association

Seventh District

P.O. Box 281

Ville Platte, La 70586