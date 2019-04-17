Notre Dame Cathedral fire inspires donations to St. Landry churches

Posted 3:46 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:47AM, April 17, 2019

Firefighters at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Thursday in Opelousas, Louisiana, one of three black churches to burn in less than two weeks.

St. Landry Parish- Hundreds of millions of dollars continue to pour in to help the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris with its rebuilding process.

The cause is also drawing attention to more churches in need.

Since reports of the blaze broke out on Monday, fundraising efforts have increased for the three St. Landry parish churches that were burned down last month.

As of this morning, a GoFundMe campaign started by the Seventh District Baptist Association has raised $950,000 of its $1.8 million goal.

The group’s goal is to ultimately rebuild the churches.

If would like to help with their recovery, you can access the page by clicking here.

If you would like to mail in your donations, you can do so using the address below:

Seventh District Baptist Association

Seventh District

P.O. Box 281

Ville Platte, La 70586

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.