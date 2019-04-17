× New Orleans middle school closed today after serious threats made against students

NEW ORLEANS – A press release sent out indicates threats were made against several students, prompting the school to close on Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, school is cancelled tomorrow (April 17, 2019) at Lafayette Academy Charter School,” the press release continues, “This includes the Dunbar and Kerlerec Street sites.”

School officials say they are working closely with the NOPD and other law enforcement agencies.

They are investigating an alleged serious threat against several middle school students.

“We anticipate school to re-open on Thursday, April 18, 2019.”