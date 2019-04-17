M.S. Rau Antiques offers authentic silver pieces made from Paul Revere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- At M.S. Rau Antiques in the French Quarter, you can swing in and brush up on your American history.

Take Paul Revere, for instance.

The anniversary of his famed Midnight Ride is Thursday April 18th, but he's much more than just a courageous colonialist.

"Everyone knows Paul Revere and the context, 'The British are coming, The British are coming,' but very few people know that he was a famous silversmith in Boston," says Vice President of M.S. Rau, Phillip Youngberg.

Several authentic pieces that Revere made are up for sale, including a unique silver coffee pot with his name engraved in the bottom.

"Prior to the Tea Party in Boston, everyone drank tea. Society, the wealthy people, no one drank coffee. Then, after the tea party, that was the thing to do. The wealthy drank coffee. Only three of these [coffee pots] were made prior to the Revolution, and this is the only one for sale," says Youngberg.

The price for the coffee pot is $1,985,000.

Other pieces of this collection include porringers and a creamer.

"We like rarity, we like unusual, great craftsmanship, and Paul Revere fits those pieces," says Youngberg.

These items crafted from silver aren't the only historic items you can purchase.

Upstairs in the antique store, you can also learn about American History in the current exhibition, 'From Sea to Shining Sea: 200 Years of American Art."

One item immediately jumps out to passerbyers, and that is the Goerge Washington painting that is going for almost half a million dollars.

"What I love about this painting is that it's super iconic. The image is very recognizable. That's because the etching that is on the dollar bill was based on this portrait by Gilbert Stuart," says Rebecca Rau, the director of strategic development.

This exhibit takes you through the evolution of our nation in both artistic traditions as well as the cultural evolution over the course of two centuries.

"It helps you re-familiarize yourself with the history of America but through the lens of beautiful paintings by artists that we've all respected and admired over the years," says Rebecca.

The show is free and open to the public, and it will run through June 8th, 2019.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:15 PM.