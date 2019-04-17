LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva to resign, according to reports

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva could step down as early as today, according to reports.

Details of a deal to replace Alleva remain murky, and LSU has not commented on the situation, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The move would unseat an Athletics Director whose popularity has waned sharply in recent months.

Alleva has been facing heavy criticism because of his handling of the Will Wade situation after Alleva suspended the popular basketball coach in the midst of an FBI recruitment investigation.

