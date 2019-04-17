× LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva assigned new position within LSU

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, LSU Athletics DirectorJoe Alleva announced he is stepping down from his current position, but is transitioning to a new role within LSU.

Alleva will continue to serve in his current role until a new athletics director is named.

After that, he will serve as special assistant to the president for donor relations.

“The eleven years Annie and I have been here in Baton Rouge have been some of the best in our lives,” said Alleva. “We have made lifelong friends and memories in Louisiana. This is truly a special place. It’s been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role.”

“We are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “Under his leadership, LSU Athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement.”

Alleva has been facing heavy criticism because of his handling of the Will Wade situation after Alleva suspended the popular basketball coach in the midst of an FBI recruitment investigation.