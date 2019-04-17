Love it, Like it, Hate it: Boxed Cake Mix!
Whether you’re making an actual cake or one of the many super-cute and creative sweet treat recipes that start with “a box of vanilla cake mix,” using a regular cake mix makes it a challenge to cut the sugar or make recipes healthier in any way – so starting with a good-for-you boxed cake mix is a game changer! Here’s the full skinny from Molly on the boxed cake mixes on shelves, from best to worst!
Note: Servings vary from 10 to 14 servings for most cake mixes; 5 servings for Jiffy Cake Mix
LOVE IT!
Swerve Sweets Vanilla Cake Mix | vegan
- Per serving: 90 calories – 16 grams carbs (3 grams net carbs) – 1 gram sugar – 3 grams protein
- Almond flour is first ingredient, followed by Swerve sweetener, coconut flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, sea salt and cream of tartar.
LIKE IT!
Simple Mills Cupcake and Cake Mix
- Per serving: 120 calories – 17 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar – 2 grams protein
- Almond flour is first ingredient, followed by sugar, arrowroot flour, coconut flour.
HATE IT!
Gluten Free Cake Mix – e.g. King Arthur Flour
- Per serving: 160 calories – 40 grams carbs – 22 grams sugar – 0 protein
- Sugar is first ingredient, followed by tapioca starch, white rice flour, white potato starch
Organic Cake Mix – e.g. Miss Jones
- Per serving: 140 calories – 35 grams carbs – 20 grams sugar – 2 grams protein
- Front of box claims “simple” ingredients of sugar, white flour, starch, baking powder, vanilla, salt
Jiffy Yellow Cake Mix
- Per serving: 210 calories – 40 grams carbs – 23 grams sugar – 2 grams protein
- Sugar is first ingredient, followed by white flour and shortening
Standard Cake Mix – e.g. Duncan Hines + Betty Crocker
- Per serving: 170 calories – 34 grams carbs – 19 grams sugar – 1 gram protein
- Sugar is first ingredient, followed by white flour and shortening
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD