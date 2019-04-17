× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Boxed Cake Mix!

Whether you’re making an actual cake or one of the many super-cute and creative sweet treat recipes that start with “a box of vanilla cake mix,” using a regular cake mix makes it a challenge to cut the sugar or make recipes healthier in any way – so starting with a good-for-you boxed cake mix is a game changer! Here’s the full skinny from Molly on the boxed cake mixes on shelves, from best to worst!

Note: Servings vary from 10 to 14 servings for most cake mixes; 5 servings for Jiffy Cake Mix

LOVE IT!

Swerve Sweets Vanilla Cake Mix | vegan

Per serving: 90 calories – 16 grams carbs (3 grams net carbs) – 1 gram sugar – 3 grams protein

Almond flour is first ingredient, followed by Swerve sweetener, coconut flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, sea salt and cream of tartar.

LIKE IT!

Simple Mills Cupcake and Cake Mix

Per serving: 120 calories – 17 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

Almond flour is first ingredient, followed by sugar, arrowroot flour, coconut flour.

HATE IT!

Gluten Free Cake Mix – e.g. King Arthur Flour

Per serving: 160 calories – 40 grams carbs – 22 grams sugar – 0 protein

Sugar is first ingredient, followed by tapioca starch, white rice flour, white potato starch

Organic Cake Mix – e.g. Miss Jones

Per serving: 140 calories – 35 grams carbs – 20 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

Front of box claims “simple” ingredients of sugar, white flour, starch, baking powder, vanilla, salt

Jiffy Yellow Cake Mix

Per serving: 210 calories – 40 grams carbs – 23 grams sugar – 2 grams protein

Sugar is first ingredient, followed by white flour and shortening

Standard Cake Mix – e.g. Duncan Hines + Betty Crocker

Per serving: 170 calories – 34 grams carbs – 19 grams sugar – 1 gram protein

Sugar is first ingredient, followed by white flour and shortening

